Leading Africa’s Civil Society Group, known as the Coalition for Transparency and Accountability in Governance (COTAG), has said the reappointment of Mohamed Goni Alkali as the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was the best thing to have happened to the Commission.

The group said it would have amounted to a great disservice to the recently established Commission if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had succumbed to pressures and appointed any of the people jostling for the position of MD early this year.

Country Director of the Coalition, Comrade Adetunji Ojo Bello, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, described Mr Alkali as a square peg in a square hole, saying the NEDC Managing Director had performed creditably well in his first tenure and wondered who else would have consolidated on the laudable achievements, if not for the man who started it in the first place.

“NEDC is one of the government agencies and parastatals that our Coalition has been tracking in Nigeria as our core mandates, and we are in the best position to make informed comments about the performance of the Chief Executive Officer and activities of the organisation.

“We followed events that played out before President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reappointed Alhaji Goni Alkali as the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission, and we were satisfied that the President did not give in to distractions.

“He is a man who is focused and ready to get Nigeria to the promised land, and whoever has what it takes for the President to achieve his renewed hope agenda, he would go for the person, not minding the tribe, age, religion, gender, or political differences.

“The reappointment of Alhaji Goni Alkali was a great blessing to the Commission, the people of the North East region, and Nigeria at large, owing to his giant strides and gains in office during his first tenure, which records are available to the public.

“We at the Coalition for Transparency and Accountability in Governance (COTAG) perceived his re-appointment by Asiwaju as a reward for his hard work, selfless sacrifices, and probity, which he has continued to demonstrate in service to humanity.

“Despite facing the huge challenge of insurgency daily, Alkali was able to touch virtually all areas of necessities, which include infrastructural development, health care, education, agriculture, and youth empowerment, among others; these he did across the six states making up the North East region of Nigeria.

“Thus, we were not surprised that, against all odds, the governors from the six states of the region all endorsed the reappointment of Alhaji Alkali for his sense of responsibility, integrity, probity, accountability, and service delivery, especially to humanity,” Comrade Bello said.

Recall that President Tinubu, on July 19, 2023, nominated Mr. Alkali as Managing Director of NEDC and forwarded his name and those of the board members to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation.

The Senate, in its wisdom, confirmed the appointment of Mr. Alkali as the MD of NEDC for the second term on July 26th, alongside the board nominees sent by the President.

