The Major Agbo-led acting national working committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has applauded a Katsina High Court’s interim order which restrained Ibrahim Musa Kaya from parading himself as caretaker committee chairman of the party in Katsina state.

The acting national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Alhaji AbdulSalam AbdulRasaq, in a statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara state, on Wednesday, hailed the decision of the court on the matter.

AbdulSalam said the court’s order stopping Kaya from parading himself as the caretaker committee chairman and the recognition of the executive of NNPP in Katsina state led by Umar Ahmad Jibril, is a welcome development and cheery news to the Major Agbo-led NWC of the party.

He, therefore, urged the concerned parties in the suit to obey the court’s order and act accordingly.

AbdulRasaq congratulated the NNPP chairman in Katsina, Umar Ahmad Jibril, and other members of the state executive committee on their temporary victory at the court.

Justice Kabir Shuaib of the Katsina High Court had on September 19, 2023, granted an interim order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Ibrahim Kaya as caretaker chairman of the NNPP in the state

Justice Shuaib made the order based on an ex-parte motion filed before the court by Umar Ahmad Jibril, on behalf of himself, and the state, local government and ward executive committees of the NNPP in Katsina state.

The court also ordered the NNPP to recognize only Umar Ahmad Jibril as the party’s chairman in Katsina.

The NNPP, NWC and the Katsina State caretaker committee chairman of the NNPP, Ibrahim Musa Kaya, INEC and the founder of the NNPP, Boniface Aniebonam, were joined as defendants in the suit marked Suit No.KTH/1075M/ 23.

Justice Shuaib adjourned hearing of the motion on notice till October 26, 2023.

It is recalled that the Katsina NNPP’s executive was among the 10 state executives of the party that were recently suspended by the factional National Working Committee of the party loyal to the former presidential candidate of the party, Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE