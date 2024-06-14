The Katsina State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Hamza Suleiman Wamban Faskari, a renowned philanthropist, has distributed assistance to various groups in the state ahead of the Eid el-Kabir festival.

The assistance, which was distributed to journalists, youths, women, politicians, less privileged persons, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), was meant to cushion the effect of rising prices of commodities on the beneficiaries.

The gesture, which includes food and cash assistance, is targeted to ensure that the beneficiaries do not lack basic necessities during the Eid el-Kabir festival.

Journalists who spoke on the gesture said it will go a long way in providing succor for them and their families during the Sallah period.

They recalled that Hon. Hamza Suleiman has been a good friend of journalists, closely associating with them and distributing different forms of assistance to journalists across the various chapels of NUJ in the state.

Speaking to some of the beneficiaries, Hon. Hamza Suleiman Wamban said the assistance was in response to the call by the state Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, for the well-to-do in the state to complement the government’s efforts at helping less privileged persons cope with the economic hardship faced in the country.

He urged other well-meaning citizens to also assist less privileged persons, as well as IDPs from frontline communities that suffer displacement due to armed banditry.

The commissioner commended Governor Dikko Umar Radda for his regular distribution of palliatives and other forms of assistance to less privileged persons in the state.

A Tribune correspondent in Katsina said a survey has revealed that, with the economic downturn, a large number of people in Katsina may not be able to cook “Tuwo Sallah,” let alone slaughter a ram.