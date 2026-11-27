The Katsina State African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate in the 2027 general election, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, has described the upcoming general elections as a ‘matter to be fought for with all might and strength’ by Nigerians.

Kaita made the assertion while campaigning to secure the confidence of voters in Funtua Zone, as his campaign train continues to draw thousands of registered voters.

He said ‘only the masses of Nigeria can adequately tell what they are going through as a result of poor leadership under the current APC administration and that going by the way people are anxious to vote out the APC and the reception accorded the ADC in its campaigns, both by the ADC presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and by himself (Babba Kaita) in Katsina State, Nigerians have proved that they have the power to bring the desired positive change.

He stated that ADC gubernatorial candidates from the seven North-West states had agreed to implement critical agenda simultaneously, especially on insecurity, education, agriculture, healthcare, economic growth and social development.

At the state level, Senator Kaita reiterated his promise to give autonomy to local government areas in the state within his first six months in office, by first conducting local government elections in the first three months.

He, however, cautioned that the administration of the local government areas, as well as other government institutions, would be closely monitored to avoid mismanagement of public resources.

“We will set up a state owned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which will ensure judicious management of our resources for the benefits of Katsina State people, ” he assured.

Meanwhile, the ADC campaign train is steadily moving across the 11 local government areas of Funtua Zone, gathering more support from both young and old, who line up in towns and villages to welcome the gubernatorial and other ADC candidates with prayers and assurances of unflinching support as the campaign train passes through their respective areas.

A Tribune correspondent in Katsina observed that, despite its being an opposition party, the ADC campaign train and its supporters are moving smoothly, with villagers cheering “Canji!!! Up ADC!!!”