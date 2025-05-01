Kastina: Tinubu to unveil landmark agricultural mechanisation centre Friday

In a bold and transformative stride towards redefining the agricultural landscape of Northern Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Friday, May 2, inaugurate the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre—a monumental facility poised to revolutionise farming practices and fortify food security in the region.

Standing as a gleaming symbol of innovation and promise along the Tashar Bala–Kano road, the centre embodies forward-looking vision of Governor Malam Dikko Radda’s administration, which has earned wide praise for its sweeping reforms across agriculture, education, socio-economic development, and security.

At the heart of this agricultural renaissance is Woerka Nigeria Co. Ltd., the renowned engineering powerhouse entrusted with the construction and equipping of the centre.

A colossus in the design and supply of heavy-duty equipment for agriculture, mining, and road construction, Woerka has delivered a project that marries precision with purpose—executed ahead of schedule and above expectation.

Speaking with newsmen on the eve of the inauguration, the CEO of Woerka Nigeria Co. Ltd., Mr. Xu Xianrui, said the initiative is not merely about machinery but about technology transfer and raising a new generation of skilled workers.

“At Woerka, our passion lies not only in providing formidable trucks and robust equipment for mining, agriculture, and construction—but in building enduring systems that empower communities and fuel progress.

“This Agricultural Mechanisation Centre is more than bricks and steel; it is the cornerstone of a grander vision.

“We are setting our sights on establishing a dedicated farming tractor assembly plant right here in Katsina.

“This initiative is not merely about machinery—it is about technology transfer, about raising a new generation of skilled workers, and about embedding knowledge deep into the roots of the local economy. Through this, we aim to provide reliable after-sales service and ensure these machines remain ever-ready, tirelessly working the land, building roads, and powering industries.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us by His Excellency, Governor Dikko Radda. His belief in our capacity has allowed us to bring this vision to life—and to do so in record time. This is not merely a completed project; it is a proud chapter in our shared journey toward innovation, resilience, and sustainable development.”

Earlier, Katsina State’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, had echoed the significance of the project, describing the mechanisation centre as a cornerstone for the state’s long-term agricultural prosperity.

“This is more than infrastructure—it is the promise of a bountiful future. It is the dawn of a new era for our farmers, a leap forward in food security, and a crucial step towards economic self-reliance.”

He said with its commissioning, the Katsina State Agricultural Mechanisation Centre will emerge not only as a marvel of modern engineering but as a living testament to what visionary leadership and strategic partnerships can achieve in pursuit of a brighter, self-sustaining future