Karimi rejects Court ruling, vows to challenge judgment on Kogi West APC ticket

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi has rejected the judgment of the Federal High Court in the legal dispute over his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Kogi West Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Karimi, who expressed confidence in retaining the party’s ticket, described the judgment as unfortunate, insisting that it was contrary to the evidence presented before the court.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to journalists in Lokoja, the senator said he remained unperturbed by the development and would pursue his legal options through the appellate court.

He faulted the trial judge’s decision, arguing that it contradicted previous rulings in similar pre-election cases, particularly on issues relating to the statute of limitation and the authority responsible for conducting party primaries and determining their winners.

According to him, the Nigerian judicial system provides an opportunity for redress through the appellate process, and he expressed confidence in the country’s judiciary.

Karimi also questioned the basis of the suit instituted by Hon. Samuel Bamidele Aro, alleging that his challenger did not participate in the APC senatorial primary election but presented documents he described as false.

The senator further alleged that the legal challenge was part of a sustained attempt by unnamed political interests in Kogi State to persecute him because of his criticism of the management of the state’s resources.

He maintained that his political activities and campaign for the 2027 general elections would continue without interruption, insisting that the court ruling would not weaken his determination.

Karimi also reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing himself as the President’s leading supporter in Kogi State.

He accused those behind the legal challenge of not being genuinely committed to the APC or the President’s political interests.

The senator urged his supporters to remain calm, steadfast and committed to the party, assuring them that efforts were underway to seek redress through the appropriate legal channels.

He said the development was only one of the challenges they would overcome in their pursuit of good governance and the party’s electoral success in 2027.