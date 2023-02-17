Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

The foundation of Karim Adeyemi, a Nigerian-born German footballer, has donated a 24-seater brand new bus to his Ibadan- based football club, Adeyemi FC.

The President of the Foundation, Mr Abiodun Adeyemi, handed the key of the bus to Emmanuel Damilare, aka Coach Drey, the Head Coach of Adeyemi FC on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the foundation’s head office in Ibadan.

According to the president of the Foundation, the handing over of the bus is in fulfilment of the request made by one of the players during a meet and greet with Karim, the icon of the Foundation in December 2022.

Abiodun explained that the provision of the bus is in line with the foundation’s aspirations for the club.

Karim Adeyemi Foundation is a registered non-governmental organisation based in Nigeria. It relies on funding from German international footballer, Karim Adeyemi, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The Foundation helps put smiles on the faces of less privileged people in underserved communities through football, education and empowerment.

Adeyemi FC is a football club registered with the Oyo State Football Association and Nigeria Football Federation. It is funded by Karim Adeyemi Foundation to support the dreams of talented footballers in underserved communities.





