Kanye West denied entry into Australia over Hitler song

American rapper, Kanye West has denied entry into Australia over a song glorifying Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler.

This was revealed by Australia’s home affairs minister, Tony Burke, in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, stating that his department had cancelled West’s valid visa after the song Heil Hitler was released in early May.

West’s song has been widely condemned and has been banned on most platforms.

“If someone argued that anti-Semitism was rational, I would not let them come here.

“[West] has been coming to Australia for a long time… and he’s made a lot of offensive comments.

“But my officials looked at it again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia,” Burke said, while bringing up West’s case.

Burke said that visa applications would be reassessed each time they are made, in accordance with Australian law.

But when asked if any visa ban on West would be sustainable, Burke said: “I think that what’s not sustainable is to import hatred… We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.”

It is not the first time Australia has denied entry to Kanye West. In 2023, Australia’s education minister, Jason Clare, had also condemned West’s “awful” comments on Hitler and the Holocaust, and suggested he could be denied entry.

Amid the current backlash, Heil Hitler raked up millions of views within a day of its release in May.

The song is part of the Grammy-winning artist’s new album WW3, which also contains other tracks with controversial lyrics.

The music video for Heil Hitler, released on 8 May, shows a group of men wearing animal skins and chanting the song’s title. It has been banned on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

The rapper, also known as Ye, identifies as a Nazi and is known for his anti-Semitic comments.

He is married to Australian designer Bianca Censori.

It is not clear if West has been permanently banned from Australia.

