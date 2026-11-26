The national deputy leader of Renewed Hope For Greater Nigeria (RHGN) South East, Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, has advised Igbo political leaders to shun politics of emotional ultimatums and embrace a more strategic approach to national engagement.
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Ngoforo declared that such brinkmanship could undermine the interests of Ndigbo.
Acknowledging Okorie as an elder whose contributions to Igbo political development deserve respect, Ngoforo rejected his claim to speak for the entire Igbo nation.
He described the position taken by Okorie as emotional and confrontational politics that has consistently undermined the strategic interests of the Southeast.
According to him, the legitimate aspirations of Igbo people for justice, equity, security and greater inclusion cannot be advanced through threats or declarations of collective hostility
He insisted that Igbos require mature diplomacy, calculated engagement and enduring alliances with other regions and the institutions of the Nigerian state.
Ngoforo credited President Tinubu’s interventions with contributing to the restoration of peace in the Southeast, arguing that the President deserves commendation for preventing the region from descending further into instability.
He maintained that the challenges surrounding Kanu’s detention and the security crisis predated the Tinubu administration and should not be presented as problems created by the current President.
He argued that resolving such sensitive matters requires political wisdom, dialogue and commitment to national reconciliation, rather than public ultimatums that could further polarise the country.
On the economic front, Ngoforo cited ongoing federal highway projects including the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Abakaliki Road and other strategic corridors connecting commercial centres across the region.
He also pointed to the removal of petroleum subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and fiscal restructuring as difficult but necessary measures to strengthen revenue, attract investment and build a more sustainable economy.
He said the Southeast, driven by commerce, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, stands to benefit substantially from improved infrastructure, efficient logistics and a stronger national economy.
Ngoforo further referenced NELFUND, the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, the Presidential CNG Initiative and efforts to expand access to affordable energy and transportation.
He said the revival of eastern maritime infrastructure and development of alternative trade corridors would be significant for businesses in Aba, Onitsha, Owerri and Enugu.
He said his position was informed by grassroots engagements across the five Southeast states.
He said: “I have traversed almost all villages in the Southeast building and inaugurating structures for President Tinubu in the past one year. I can confirm that our people love him. They now understand that his policies, including the removal of subsidies and the revival of moribund eastern seaports, are designed to ensure long-term economic prosperity for Nigeria
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