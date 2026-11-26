The national deputy leader of Renewed Hope For Greater Nigeria (RHGN) South East, Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, has advised Igbo political leaders to shun politics of emotional ultimatums and embrace a more strategic approach to national engagement.

He insisted that Ndigbo must not allow grievances to become instruments of political self-isolation at a time when the region needs stronger relationships, greater federal investment and meaningful participation in national decision-making.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday, Ngoforo vehemently condemned the ultimatum issued to President Almed Tinubu over release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu by an elder statesman and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie.

Okorie, had in an interview reportedly gave President Tinubu until December 31, 2026 to release Kanu, warning that failure to do so would trigger a collective political backlash against the APC in the Southeast and cost the President the region’s support in the 2027 presidential election. Ngoforo declared that such brinkmanship could undermine the interests of Ndigbo. Acknowledging Okorie as an elder whose contributions to Igbo political development deserve respect, Ngoforo rejected his claim to speak for the entire Igbo nation.

He said: “Chekwas Okorie must not lead Igbo people astray. Whatever concerns he has will be addressed through diplomacy, not ultimatums and threats. We say no to that”.