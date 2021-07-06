Kanu’s health deteriorating, he must not die in custody — Lawyer

IFEANYI Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised the alarm over the health status of the detained leader and warned the Federal Government to ensure he did not die in custody.

Ejiofor, who also alleged that the Federal Government and Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, are colluding to deny Kanu a fair trial, said the IPOB leader needs the urgent attention of his expert doctors.

Speaking on Arise News Morning Show on Monday, the lawyer said there is no additional charge against Kanu at present, adding that all that is being read on social media are mere speculations.

He said: “it is one thing to say someone committed an offence, it is another thing to establish it. As I speak to you, I have not been served of any additional charges against him, so what you are having or reading over the social media is merely speculative.”

Ejiofor warned that the Federal Government must avoid a situation whereby Nnamdi Kanu would die in custody, saying keeping him in solitary confinement amount to grievous torture. The lawyer pointed out that he was also taking up the issue of Kenya medical report, which the government claimed was obtained in Kenya after he was examined there before he was brought to Nigeria.

He expressed the hope that the Federal Government would not compromise the issue of the medical report.

He further claimed that Nnamdi Kanu was abducted in Kenya and subjected to inhuman treatment and torture, adding that he was handed over to the Nigerian government in an unconscious state.

Ejiofor promised to sue the Kenyan government at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, over what he described as ‘planned conspiracy of the government with its Nigerian counterpart to abduct his client and subject him to all forms of inhuman treatment’ at the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja.

He stressed that the very fact that his client was allowed to address the court was abnormal and unethical because he is not a lawyer and doesn’t have the competence to perform such role in the court.

The lawyer further noted that ‘the proscription of IPOB has never been endorsed by any country in the world’, stressing that the Federal Government obtained the order to proscribe the Biafra agitators through the back door.