Kanu: Police warn against Sowore’s plan to protest in Abuja

•Court bars protest around Aso Rock Villa, others tomorrow

THE Nigeria Police Force, on Saturday, warned against plan by activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, to organise a protest at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday over the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This is just as a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, restrained Sowore and others from protesting in some areas in Abuja, including the Aso Rock Villa, tomorrow.

The police, in a statement, said that it expects all parties to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order.

“In deference to the authority of the court and in line with the constitutional mandate of the police to enforce law and order, the force hereby calls on all groups — whether in support of or opposed to the ongoing agitation for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order,” the statement added.

“The Nigeria Police Force recognises and respects the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and expression. However, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of the law, particularly where public safety, national security, and the rights of other citizens are concerned. The court’s intervention is therefore a safeguard, not a suppression, of constitutional freedoms.

“Accordingly, all intending protesters and counter-protest groups are strongly advised to avoid restricted areas and to refrain from any act capable of provoking confrontation or disturbing public order. The force will ensure the free flow of traffic, protection of lives and property, and security of all law-abiding citizens,” the statement read.

Sunday Tribune reports that the court has barred protesters from anywhere close to the villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The court, presided over by Justice Mohammed Umar, on Friday, granted the ex parte motion moved by the police lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The certified true copy of the enrolled order, signed by the court Registrar, Mr Kasim Muazu, and the judge, was made available to NAN on Saturday in Abuja.

The development was also contrary to some media reports that Justice Umar adjourned the matter till October 21 for the parties to appear in court.

“The respondents are hereby restrained in the interim from protesting in the following areas: Aso Rock Villa, or anywhere close to Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and on Shehu Shagari way pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

“The court hereby abridged the time within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause this ex parte order to be set aside on Monday, the 20th of October, 2025 at 9.00 a.m.

“The order of this court, together with the motion on notice, be served on the respondents today, Friday, the 17th day of October, 2025,” the judge ordered.

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the matter till October 20 for hearing of the motion on notice.

NAN reported that, in the ex-parte motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, the police, on behalf of FRN, sued five respondents.

They are Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), for the Transformation of Nigeria or any person or organisation acting on behalf of the respondents.