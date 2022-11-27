Kanu: Ohanaeze youths seek intervention of Igbo retired generals

THE Apex Socio-cultural Youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has called for Igbo retired Igbo Generals to intervene in the prolonged incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking to newsmen at Abuja, Friday, November 25, 2022 shortly after the launching of a book, titled ‘Rough Road To Peace’, authored by Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor at National Defense College Nigeria FCT, Abuja.

The national President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Igboayaka Igboayaka, recounted the perils of the Nigerian nation since the year 1966 till date.

Igboayaka regretted that peace had apparently eluded Nigeria “as a result of injustice and marginalization against Biafrans, and Ndigbo in general.

Comrade Igboayaka noted that “there’s no shortcut to peace except through Justice, Fairness and Equity among the various ethnic Nationalities or Geo-political Zones in Nigeria.

Reacting to the long imprisonment of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Igboayaka said: “Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB represent the Injustice against Ndigbo since 57 years, and such Injustice and Marginalization sprung up from the agitations of MASSOB, IPOB and other self-determination groups in the Biafra territory.

Igboayaka, therefore, urged Lt. Gen.Obiako, to as a matter of urgency, mobilize all other retired Military Generals from the Igbo extraction and collaboratively work with the President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in order to procure a lasting solution to the protracted confinement of Kanu.