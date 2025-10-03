Kano youths rally in support of CP Bakori

Hundreds of Kano youths staged a solidarity protest to support the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, in response to Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf’s call for his removal.

The Kano youths carried placards with inscriptions such as “CP Kano must stay,” “Kano People Love CP,” and “Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Leave CP alone.”

The controversy began when Governor Yusuf expressed his displeasure over the absence of CP Bakori and the subsequent withdrawal of police personnel at the 65th Independence Day celebration held at Sani Abacha Stadium.

The governor described the commissioner’s conduct as “unprofessional” and “disloyal” to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove CP Bakori.

However, the protesters urged Governor Yusuf to refrain from interfering with the law enforcement officer, expressing their support for CP Bakori’s leadership.

The governor’s comments have sparked a heated debate about the role of security agencies in partisan politics, highlighting the growing tension between the state government and the police leadership in Kano.

Despite the controversy, the state remains peaceful, and the protesters’ show of support underscores the community’s trust in CP Bakori’s leadership.