Kano youths issue 7-day ultimatum to Jonathan to run for presidency

HUNDREDS of youths held a parade across key streets in Kano’s old city on Saturday, giving former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, a seven-day deadline to proclaim his desire to run for president in 2023.

This came as the organization threatened to conduct a 2 million-man protest outside his Abuja office if he does not proclaim his desire to run for president within the seven-day deadline. Comrade Mubashhir Tafida, the group’s chairman, told a press conference on Saturday at the NUJ Secretariat in Kano that Dr. Jonathan will respond to their appeal by declaring for the presidency.

“There is no legislation prohibiting him from running for president. Thus Jonathan must ignore those who may be seen as opponents of progress who will prevent this dream from becoming a reality.

“We, the thronging masses, believed in him, that he stood a greater opportunity to address the multiplicity of challenges confronting this country,” he said.

Among the country’s concerns, such as insecurity, the economy, and other social maladies, people may be assured that once the former president takes office, they will be a forgone issue.

When asked on which political platform they wanted him to run for president, Comrade Tafida stated that he is free to run on any political platform.





He went on to say that Dr. Jonathan was a doyen of the oppressed masses and that the people of the country held him in great regard because they believed that the horrible existence they were suffering at the time would not resurface during his reign.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…