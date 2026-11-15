Kano Yoruba community endorses Tinubu, Yusuf for 2027 re-election

The Yoruba Community in Kano State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027 and declared its support for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s second-term ambition.

The endorsement was announced when the apex leadership of the Yoruba community, led by its monarch, Kabiyesi Murtala Alimi Otisese, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Yusuf at the Government House, Kano.

Speaking during the visit, Otisese pledged the community’s total support for the re-election bids of both leaders, describing their continued leadership as important for sustaining ongoing transformations and development.

He declared that support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 was mandatory for every Yoruba person residing in Kano.

The monarch also commended Governor Yusuf for receiving the delegation and acknowledged his administration’s projects and programmes, which he said had positively impacted members of the Yoruba community in the state.

The statement was signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and a copy was made available to the press in Kano.

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf appreciated the community for its solidarity and contributions to the development of Kano State.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare, security and prosperity of all residents, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or cultural backgrounds.

The governor also reiterated his support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing the need to respect the principle of power rotation.

According to him, the North has agreed to support the South to retain the presidency until 2031, after which power should return to the North.

Yusuf further assured the Yoruba community of more inclusive governance, disclosing that he had directed the committee responsible for developing his administration’s blueprint to incorporate contributions from other ethnic groups.

He said the initiative was aimed at tapping into their wealth of experience and identifying their specific needs.

The governor stressed that he did not regard members of the Yoruba community as non-indigenes, noting that many were born and had lived in Kano for generations.

“I do not see you as non-indigenes, because many of you were born here and, based on the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, you are by all standards members of the Kano community,” he said.

The governor assured the delegation that his administration would continue to promote peaceful coexistence, inclusiveness and development across the state.