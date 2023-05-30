Former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he did not attend the inauguration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, because of the alleged likely breakdown of law and order, which could resort to violence between their supporters.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, monitored in Kano, Dr Ganduje said he has no issues with the new government in the state.

According to him,” Handing over can be divided into two aspects. The first is the transition of power, which involves the transfer of documents and information about the government’s operations, including completed projects, projects that were not completed, and advice for the incoming government.

He added that ” The second aspect is the inauguration. If the outgoing and incoming governments are from different political parties, it is not always necessary to attend the inauguration, as there is a risk of violence between supporters.”

On the misunderstanding between him and the new government in Kano, Ganduje said it was just hype and that he has a good relationship with the new government.

However, when asked if he attended Tinubu’s inauguration to secure an appointment, Ganduje said, “I am not here for any appointments, but if I am appointed, I will not decline.

The former Governor stated that ” I am optimistic about Tinubu’s presidency. We will pray for him and continue to support him because he was elected due to his good track record.”

It will be recalled that the new Governor, Alhaji Yusuf, expressed his displeasure over the nonpresence of the former Governor ( Ganduje) during the handover ceremony

Rather than personally, Dr Ganduje to have handed over the handover note to him(Gov Yusuf ), the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, represented Dr Ganduje on the occasion.