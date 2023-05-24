An association named Laure Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) Centre, Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, has said that it had successfully treated 15,000 fistula survivors in the State from 1987 till date.

This was just as the obstetric fistula, was described as a Public health issue in Nigeria, with the country having the largest burden of untreated women and girls.

The Coordinator of the Center, Dr. Amir Imam Yola, stated this on Wednesday at the commemoration of the 2023 International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (IDEOF), held at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano.

According to him, the center provides fistula repair, advocacy, prevention, training, documentation and research opportunities.

He then appealed to the State government, to provide drugs and rehabilitation center for fistula survivors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Director, Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN), Isa Musa, described obstetric fistula as a Public health issue in Nigeria, with the country having the largest burden of untreated women and girls.

He urged the government to upgrade the Laure Fistula Centre with additional wards, as well as provision of equipment and other supplies to improve the physical, social and vocational aptitude of women affected with fistula.

He said that “We have an estimated 332,000 women awaiting treatment, compounded by annual incidence of 13,000 new cases”.

Alhaji Musa commended Professor Idris Suleiman of Aminu Kano teaching hospital, Dr Amir Imam-Yola and their teams for providing continuous fistula repair services at the center.

Also speaking on the occasion,the commissioner for Women affairs and social development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar, hinted that, the state government had provided welfare packages, feeding and shelter to fistula survivors.

The ministry also presented an award of excellence, to the Executive Director of FFN, and other Doctors for their contributions toward ending fistula.





While speaking on behalf of survivors Maryam Adam, pointed out that she has been struggling and managing VVF for 12 years after undergoing 10 surgeries.

She said “My husband divorced me and married another woman, I have been going from one hospital to another in search of a cure.”