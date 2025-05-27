Kano violence: DPO dies as Police arrest 27 suspects

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the tragic killing of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Baba Ali Mohammed, by a mob of irate youths in Rano town, Rano Local Government Area of the state.

It will be recalled that unrest broke out after allegations emerged that the Rano DPO had subjected one Abdullahi Musa to a brutal physical assault, leading to his untimely death.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who disclosed the development in a statement, 27 suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent incident.

The crisis began after the arrest of a motorcycle mechanic, Abdullahi Musa, who was reportedly detained on 25 May around 8:15 p.m. for reckless and dangerous riding, and was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicating substances.

However, “while in custody, the suspect exhibited signs of weakness and was subsequently rushed to the Rano General Hospital,” the statement read. “Sadly, he passed away at about 6:00 a.m. on 26 May while receiving treatment.”

Angered by Musa’s death, chaos erupted as a group of youths stormed the Rano Police Division in retaliation.

The irate mob set parts of the station and two vehicles ablaze, vandalised ten other vehicles, and inflicted serious injuries on CSP Baba Ali Mohammed.

The injured DPO was immediately taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano metropolis, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, PhD, later visited the affected police division and paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Rano, His Highness Ambassador Dr Mohammed Isah Umar (Autan Bawo 19).

He also ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation into both the cause of the suspect’s death and the subsequent attack on the police facility.

“The command is committed to identifying the remote and immediate causes of the incidents and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” Kiyawa said.

The police have since restored calm to the area and are urging residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

While commiserating with the family of the slain DPO, the command appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands and to allow the ongoing investigation to take its full course.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in Kano State and urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies during this period.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE