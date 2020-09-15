Kano: Two boys killed, eight family members trapped inside collapsed storey building

Two boys, 4-year-old Abdullahi Anas and 6-year-old Abdulmalik Anas, were killed after a one storey building collapsed on Tuesday in Gwammaja ‘Yan kosai, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

Tribune Online reports that eight other members of the family who were trapped in the building survived the incident with various degrees of injuries.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Sa’adu Muhammed who confirmed the incident said the house collapsed on ten dwellers and “were trapped by broken blocks and sand.”

He said: “Eight of them were rescued alive with some injuries. They include Zainab Muhammad (60 years), Halifa Anas (22 years), Muhammad Anas (5 years), Maimuna Anas (9 years), Faruk Anas (10 years), Mujahedin Anas (4 years), Muftahu Anas (14 years) and Humaira Anas (7 years) while two others (Abdullahi Anas, 4years and Abdulmalik Anas, 6years) died.

“We received a distress call through one Malam Abdullahi Muhammad from Gwammaja ‘Yan kosai Dala Local government at about 01:30 am over the collapse of a one storey building.

“Upon receiving the distress call, we immediately swung into action by deploying our rescue team with appliances to the scene of the incident. All victims were taken to Murtala Muhammad Hospital and two were confirmed dead.”

In a related development, the PRO also confirmed the death of Saminu Suleiman who drowned when he went swimming in a pond in Zango Buhari village, Bunkure Local government area of the state.

Muhammad said: “We received a distress call at about 6:30 am through Malam Muhammad Mai Anguwa from Zango Buhari in Bunkure local government about a man, Saminu Suleiman (25years) who drowned into a pond.”

He, however, hinted that the “victim was rescued unconscious and confirm dead and handed to the ward head of Zangon Buhari, Alh. Yahaya Usman,” adding that the deceased drowned when he went swimming.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Hails Fresh US Visa Ban On Nigerian Election Riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the United States government over its fresh imposition of Visa ban on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.

I Never Asked Military To Return Seized Weapons ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he never asked the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.

Nigerian Law School Admits 1,785 Candidates To Bar

A total of 1,785 candidates were on Tuesday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.

Imported Poultry Foods Now Infected With COVID-19 ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.

JUST IN: Emir Of Biu, Umar Mustapha Is Dead

The Emir of Biu in Borno State, Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu is dead. He died on Monday night at the Federal Medical Center Gombe after a brief illness.

Osinbajo Departs Abuja For ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit In Accra

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja Tuesday for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali.

Edo: INEC Deploys Five Resident Electoral Commissioners

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally deployed five Residents Electoral Commissioners to the state to complement their counterpart, Mr Johnson Alalibo. | collapsed building | collapsed building | collapsed building | collapsed building