Kano: Two Almajirai dead, others hospitalised after alleged poisoning

TRAGEDY struck as two local Islamic students (Almajirai), identified as Abdullahi (12) and Aminu (14), have lost their lives, while four others are receiving medical treatment after allegedly ingesting a poisonous substance in the Gwammaja area, Kotu Street, of Kano city.

The shocking Kano Almajirai poison deaths have deeply saddened the community.

It was reported that the incident occurred on Friday, with local sources stating that the boys consumed what they believed was milk powder that had been thrown over a fence into their compound.

However, their Islamic teacher, Malam Nafiu, disclosed that “the substance was mixed into tea by the children on Wednesday. Shortly after drinking it, they began to fall seriously ill.”

Malam Nafiu recounted that “Someone threw the substance over the fence. It’s something commonly used in tea. The boys thought it was milk; four of them managed to recover, but sadly, Abdullahi and Aminu didn’t make it.”

He added that “The deceased, originally from Dandume Local Government Area in Katsina State, had been brought to Kano to study the Qur’an”.

However, an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity reported that foam was seen around the mouths of the deceased, heightening suspicion that the substance was poison.”

The source hinted that “The exact cause of death has not been confirmed pending autopsy and toxicology tests.”

While, a resident of the area, Tahir Majid, expressed sorrow over the tragedy. “This is devastating. These children were humble and hardworking. This has never happened in our community before. We urge the authorities to uncover the truth behind their deaths.”

He then stated that the children’s parents had already been contacted and were reportedly on their way from Dandume in Katsina State.

At the time of filling this report, the bodies of the deceased were still at their teacher’s home, awaiting burial rites upon the conclusion of preliminary investigations into the Kano Almajirai poison deaths.

All efforts made to get the reaction of the police command were not successful.

