Kano Traffic Agency to recruit 700 personnel

The Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has said it has concluded arrangement to recruit about 700 personnel to add to its 2,500 workforce in the state.

Disclosing this while speaking with pressmen, the KAROTA Managing Director, Baffa Dan’agundi, said the new recruits will be deployed to the new emirates of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi in the state.

According to him, the deployment was to ensure compliance with traffic rules in the emirates.

He further disclosed that the KAROTA would soon partner with Kano Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA) in the repair of roads within the metropolis and beyond.

Dan’agundi, however, said the agency has also created zonal offices within the metropolis to enhance coordination of the easy flow of traffic.

He cautioned against the possible return of street hawking in non-designated trading spaces in the metropolis, warning that violators would face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “We are strict with ensuring those street hawkers who were evacuated do not return back to cause unwarranted hardship on Kano road users.”

