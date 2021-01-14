Kano traders were not kidnapped in Kaduna ― Commissioner

Kaduna State Government has disowned media reports trending on the social media that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State were kidnapped in the state along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Kaduna State government made the clarification in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Thursday.

According to the statement, the traders were elsewhere and not in the state.

“The federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as at this time, have not reported any such incident.

“Furthermore, from all checks conducted so far by the Kaduna State Government, the alleged kidnapping occurred elsewhere in another state.

“The government as the most credible source of security updates to the citizenry and the media aims to continue in this role to promote accountability and transparency.

“The government is open to further information for security collaboration on the following helplines: 09034000060 08170189999 and email: Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng,” it declared.

Tribune Online reports that the President, Arewa Youth Traders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Kabiru Babao disclosed that about 27 young Kantin Kwari traders from Kano were kidnapped by bandits on the highway.

Babao said the kidnappers who initially demanded N50m for the release of the 27 young traders after establishing communication with the victims’ families, are presently asking for N27m.

