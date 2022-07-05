Kano to spend over N11bn on free insecticide-treated nets — Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, has said that the state government has approved over N11 billion for the procurement of insecticide-treated nets with the aim of addressing the challenge of malaria disease in the state.

He made the assertion on Tuesday while flagging off the commencement of the 2022 twin campaigns – the seasonal malaria chemoprevention and maternal newborn and child health week.

According to him, the exercise will be conducted across the 44 local government areas in the state in four consecutive cycles of the rainy season within four days per month beginning from July to October 2022.

Dr Tsanyawa noted that the programme is targeting over 12 million children with aim of preventing them from getting malaria disease.

The commissioner further said the state ministry of health was also integrating with the age-long maternal newborn and child health week conducted twice annually with a range of high impact low-cost interventions offered to pregnant women and children under the age of five with the aims of increasing coverage levels of some important preventive and creating health indicators that allow mothers and children to thrive and develop well.

He said: “The last round was conducted in January 2022 and has recorded successes. With a coverage of more than 88 percent. In the same manner, this round is expected to achieve greater coverage considering the increased Kano state government support.”

Dr Tsanyawa also explained that this strategy was implemented between July and October 2021.





According to him, the state government with support from development partners has spent more than N3 million for the purpose of the administration of over 13 million doses of sulphadoxine-pyrimethamine and Amodiaquine SP+AQ with a view to preventing malaria incidents and death among children under the age of five.

He commended the Kano State government for the tremendous support not only in malaria but also in all other health interventions.

He also thanked the development partners, the five Emirates in the state for lending a hand and helping in improving the health status of the people of Kano State.