Kano to reduce budget by 30 percent ― Ganduje

Latest NewsCoronavirus
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
face masks, Ganduje, healthcare, polio, immunisation, kano, lockdown, palliatives, collection centre
Governor Ganduje

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the state’s budget would be reduced by 30 percent, noting that the COVID-19 has affected the government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Disclosing this while speaking with pressmen on Tuesday, Ganduje said: “COVID-19, to be very specific and without mincing words has really affected and punctured the state’s economy.”

He added: “As a result of that, we were reviewing our budget very soon. We are going to take the reviewed budget to the state assembly and we will reduce the budget by 30 percent.

“While we were doing that, we were looking at all our ongoing projects to see that we can complete them within the period of this administration.”

Ganduje added that some new projects would suffer in order to make the review of the budget successful.

“We are also aware of the decrease in our IGR which would have normally assisted us,” he addd.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Not Yet Safe For Reopening Of Schools, FG Tells Govs
The Federal Government has advised the state governments not to aggravate the COVID-19 crisis by reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents… Read Full Story

Saudi Arabia Bars Travellers From 2020 Hajj
Nigerians and other nationalities planning to go to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 hajj may have had their hope dashed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said only persons already living in the country would participate… Read Full Story

Presidency Congratulates Ize-Iyamu Over Emergence As APC Candidate
The Presidency has congratulated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu following his victory as the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)… Read Full Story

Reps Probe Multi-Trillion Naira SDGs, GEEP, Social Investment Projects
House of Representatives will next week flag-off the nationwide investigation into the multi-trillion naira projects implemented under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

JOBS! JOBS!! JOBS!!!, MAKE MONEY FROM HOME AND GET PAID IN DOLLARS WORKING FULLY FROM HOME. YOU WILL BE PAID DAILY. CLICK HERE LINK TO BE PART OF IT.

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos seals off five private schools for allegedly flouting COVID-19 closure order

Latest News

COVID-19: Lagos govt introduces online verification for pensioners

Latest News

Sacked coronet Obas: Court orders Ogun govt to maintain status quo

Latest News

Court restrains LG from banning sale, consumption of alcohol in Kaduna

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More