Kano to reduce budget by 30 percent ― Ganduje

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the state’s budget would be reduced by 30 percent, noting that the COVID-19 has affected the government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Disclosing this while speaking with pressmen on Tuesday, Ganduje said: “COVID-19, to be very specific and without mincing words has really affected and punctured the state’s economy.”

He added: “As a result of that, we were reviewing our budget very soon. We are going to take the reviewed budget to the state assembly and we will reduce the budget by 30 percent.

“While we were doing that, we were looking at all our ongoing projects to see that we can complete them within the period of this administration.”

Ganduje added that some new projects would suffer in order to make the review of the budget successful.

“We are also aware of the decrease in our IGR which would have normally assisted us,” he addd.

