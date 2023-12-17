The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has refuted what he termed as mere propaganda, dismissing speculation about a political compromise between the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) led administration in the North West state and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The alleged compromise pertains to the pending appeal before the Supreme Court, filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal recently upheld the pronouncement of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal, which declared the APC governorship candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the duly elected governor. The NNPP’s appeal at the apex court is still pending.

In a statement issued in Abuja over the weekend, the Kano State APC chairman maintained that President Tinubu remains a democrat and would not compromise Gawuna’s mandate. He stated, “There is nowhere such a meeting was held with either Mr. President or any leader of the party. President Bola Tinubu is a democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done and, therefore, will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breached the electoral act to emerge as leaders.”

Abbas clarified that the APC, as a party, is not aware of any such arrangement and would instead intensify efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

He added, “The party is more than confident that it would emerge victorious at the Apex Court, especially from the concrete and convincing evidence presented at both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court which ultimately led to our party’s success.”

The APC also dismissed reports that the Court of Appeal judgment, affirming Gawuna’s victory, has created political tension in the North West state, insisting that there was no tension in Kano. Abbas stated, “The people are happy with the recent developments emanating from the judgments of both Tribunal and Appeal Court and are anxiously waiting for the Apex Court to endorse the two concurrent rulings.”

Abbas assured that the party would ensure a harmonious and peaceful relationship with ethnic groups and nationalities in the state, regardless of provocations by the NNPP. He urged all party members and Nigerians to ignore propaganda and remain calm because Kano would always remain peaceful.

