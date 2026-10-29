Kano task force arrests suspected gang leader in Rivers

Kano State Multi-Agency Task Force on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking has arrested a suspected gang leader, Ishaq Lawan Ibrahim, popularly known as “Malam Keya”, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over alleged involvement in violent gang clashes in Kano.

Ibrahim, 27, is from Yelwa in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State and is accused of financing criminal gangs linked to attacks that have claimed lives and heightened fear among residents of Dala and neighbouring communities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the task force said the suspect allegedly fled Kano following intensified security operations targeting criminal gangs in several communities affected by the violence.

The affected areas include Jakara, Madigawa, Yalwa, Sanka, Kul Kul, Dogon Nama, Kuka Bulukiya, Dala, Shatsari and Dandalin Turawa.

According to the statement, operatives tracked Ibrahim to Port Harcourt following intelligence reports and arrested him in an operation led by the task force’s Head of Operations, CSP Bashir Gwadabe.

The suspect has been returned to Kano and is being held for further investigation.

Confirming the arrest, the task force chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, said the operation demonstrated the government’s resolve to pursue individuals suspected of financing criminal activities, irrespective of their location.

“Let me assure you that those who bankroll violence should know that no distance, and no hiding place, will protect them. This arrest is only the beginning. We will not rest until peace is fully restored,” he said.

The task force said Ibrahim would be prosecuted after investigations are concluded, adding that the case would be handled in accordance with the law and due process.

It also reiterated its commitment to dismantling criminal gangs, identifying their alleged sponsors and disrupting drug supply networks believed to contribute to insecurity in the state.

The agency urged residents, community and religious leaders, parents and young people to support efforts to curb drug abuse and gang violence by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest security outpost.

It further called on parents to monitor their children and encouraged residents to remain vigilant against attempts by criminal groups to recruit young people into violent activities.

The task force acknowledged the support of the Kano and Rivers state police commands and other law enforcement agencies in securing the arrest.