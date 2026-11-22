The Kano State Government has targeted 3,718,000 children aged one to 59 months for the fourth round of the Safety and Antimicrobial Resistance of Mass Administration of Azithromycin in Nigeria (SARMAAN II) programme.

The state is also targeting 2,750,947 children aged six to 59 months for Vitamin A supplementation during the second round of the 2026 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW).

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, disclosed this during the official flag-off of the two health interventions, saying they were aimed at reducing childhood deaths, preventing diseases and improving maternal and child health across the state’s 44 local government areas.

Yusuf said the previous round of SARMAAN II reached 3,025,069 children, representing 102.4 per cent of the targeted population, expressing optimism that the fourth round would record similar or better success.

He stressed that trained health workers would assess children’s eligibility before administering Azithromycin to ensure safety and prevent adverse reactions, urging parents and caregivers to provide accurate information about their children’s previous participation in the exercise.

The commissioner explained that the week-long MNCHW would provide a range of essential health services, including Vitamin A supplementation, routine immunisation, screening for acute malnutrition, referral services, health education and breastfeeding counselling.

He said the exercise would prioritise zero-dose and partially immunised children, particularly those living in hard-to-reach communities, to ensure that no eligible child was left behind.

Yusuf urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of the interventions by presenting their children at designated health facilities and community service points, where immunisation records would be properly documented to ensure continuity of care.

He also encouraged parents to embrace exclusive breastfeeding and proper nutrition, describing them as critical to preventing childhood illnesses and malnutrition.

On birth registration, the commissioner expressed concern that only 54.6 per cent of children in Kano State had been registered, urging parents to use the exercise to obtain birth certificates and National Identification Numbers for their children.

He noted that proper documentation was essential for children to access important services and secure their future.

The commissioner called on local government authorities, traditional and religious leaders, development partners and the media to intensify public awareness, ensure timely distribution of medical supplies and strengthen monitoring of the exercise, particularly in underserved communities.

He commended the Gates Foundation, Sightsavers, HANS and eHealth Africa for supporting SARMAAN II, while acknowledging UNICEF, Truss International, JHPIEGO, Evidence Action, International Medical Corps and the National Population Commission for their contributions to the MNCHW.

Yusuf also appreciated M-PSSD and the World Health Organisation for their continued support in strengthening healthcare delivery in the state.

He subsequently declared open the fourth round of SARMAAN II and the second round of the 2026 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week across Kano State’s 44 local government areas.