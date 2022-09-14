Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the state government is looking at the possibility of establishing a board for traditional and alternative medicine.

The governor also said that the state government will also establish a Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Department at the ministry of health as part of the effort to standardise the traditional medicine practice.

He made the statement, on Wednesday, while receiving a delegation from the federal ministry of health led by the director, Department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM), Pharmacist Zainab Ujudud Sharif.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: The Collapse Of Two Million SMEs

Kano state to establish board for traditional, alternative medicine, says Ganduje

Kano state to establish board for traditional, alternative medicine, says Ganduje

Represented by his deputy and APC gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, disclosed that the administration is committed to the health of its citizens.

According to him, by doing this laudable initiative government will eradicate quacks from traditional medicine

The governor added that Kano is endowed with arable land which makes it easier to cultivate almost everything medicinal such as ginger, clove, onion, garlic, and lots more.

“Agricultural products exported from Kano as herbal are the best and have more quality compared to others supplied from other countries,” he said.





On her part, Pharmacist Zainab Ujudud Sharif said the purpose of the visit is to encourage the Kano State government to enact a law for the establishment of a board and a department at the ministry of health for TCAM due to its importance to human life.

“By having a TCAM board, it would help in ensuring that traditional and alternative medicine conforms to rules and ethical standards,” she said.

She commended the state government for its effort in providing quality healthcare services to its citizens.