Kano State government seals Sanusi’s counsel’s office in Kano ―NBA

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Kano Branch, says it has come to the attention of the association that the office of Nureni Jimoh, SAN has been sealed by the police and Kano State Government.

The secretary of the NBA branch, Haruna Saleh Zakariyya, in an interim report sighted by the Nigerian Tribune said, “Upon this information, the branch swiftly reacted by directing its vice-chairman, Mr Abbas Haladu to visit the scene as the chairman is out of town.”

The secretary further disclosed that “Our preliminary investigation reveals that the said building was sealed by officials of Kano State Government.”

Zakariyya said the branch is in touch with the office of the Attorney General to ascertain the actual position of things.

It maintained that the chairman has spoken with Malam Nureni, SAN and he is safe.

“The branch shall continue to protect its members, the profession and the society in general.”

Zakariyya added that “We shall keep our members updated on development in that regard as the branch is investigating the matter.”

The action of the Kano State government may not be unconnected to the judgement of an Abuja federal high court 24 hours earlier that ordered the Kano State government to apologise and pay a sum of N10 million, to the deposed Emir of Kano, Emir Lamido Sanusi, for violating his fundamental human right.

Counsel Nureni Jimoh SAN, who secured the judgment, was on Wednesday reportedly locked up inside his office in Kano.

From available information gathered from occupiers of the office, Mr Nureni Jimoh was said to have left the town immediately after the building was unsealed.

