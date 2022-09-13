Kano State government refutes allocating sports complex to an individual

The Kano State Permanent Secretary Bureau for Land Management, Dr Zainab Baraji, has refuted the allegation by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Abba Kabir, that the state government has allocated the famous Mahaha Sports Complex to an individual.

It will be recalled that Alhaji Kabir took legal action seeking to stop the state government from allocating the Mahaha Sports Complex.

The Kano State NNPP gubernatorial candidate had gone to the State High Court seeking a perpetual order of injunction seeking to stop the alleged allocation of the Mahaha Sports Complex to the Nigeria Navy Women Association, unknown persons and others.

In the originating summons filed, he is asking the court to stop the State Government, Nigeria Navy Women Association, unknown persons, Kano State Bureau for Land Management, and the State Attorney General from allocating or selling the sports complex.

Kabir said the action is a gross violation of section 44 sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution and articles 14 and 22 of the African Charter on Human Rights.

However, in a swift reaction to the allegations, the state government said, “nobody is selling or allocating anywhere as been ignorantly said by the NNPP gubernatorial candidate.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr Zainab Baraji, Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Land Management, said that the place still belongs to the state government but quickly disclosed that some portions were given to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to build a permanent site because where they are now is a rental place.





She also added that some portions were also given to the Nigeria Navy to build a state-of-the-art hospital for its personnel across the country.

Dr Baraji added that “the remaining entire land is designed to have a befitting sports complex that would be used by all the Kano youths, so who allocated or sold anything?”