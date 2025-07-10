Kano: Seek help, we won’t prosecute you — NDLEA tells drug users

Drug users in Kano State have been urged to come forward for help without fear of prosecution, as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) shifts focus toward treatment and rehabilitation.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, gave the assurance during an interview at the agency’s state headquarters.

He said the agency is now prioritising compassion for drug users while intensifying its crackdown on traffickers and peddlers.

“The message is clear: if you are using drugs and want help, come to NDLEA. We won’t prosecute you,” Idris-Ahmad said. “We will assist you, whether you come on your own or are brought by family, religious leaders, or community elders.”

He explained that drug addiction, particularly among young people, is often fueled by deception, with many lured by promises that certain substances can boost intelligence, energy, or academic performance.

“Young people are told these substances will help them study longer or perform better. What they are not told is how these drugs will destroy their bodies, minds, and futures,” he warned.

To address the crisis, the NDLEA runs rehabilitation centres across the state where drug users undergo treatment and are enrolled in skills acquisition programmes, including tailoring, carpentry, and digital literacy.

“Before they are reintegrated into society, we ensure they have a trade, a purpose, and the tools to live productive lives,” he said, adding that this approach aligns with the agency’s mandate under its Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd).

According to Idris-Ahmad, the NDLEA provides both inpatient and outpatient care depending on individual assessments, similar to standard medical treatment protocols.

He also urged parents and guardians not to conceal drug issues within their families. “Bring your wards to us because hiding them only makes things worse. Substance abuse is not a death sentence, it is treatable, and we are ready to help,” he said.

