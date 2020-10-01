Kano schools to re-open October 12 ― Ganduje

Kano State government has ordered the re-opening of private and public schools for the third term of 2019/2020 academic session in the state on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, disclosed this on Thursday during a news conference in his office

According to him, the decision to reopen schools was a result of a series of meetings with stakeholders and state commissioners for education across the 19 northern states, where resolutions were adopted.

He, however, said that all teachers are to return to their respective schools on October 12.

