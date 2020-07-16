Kano road traffic arrests fake soldiers attacking their men

The Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency, (KAROTA) has said that it has apprehended 10 fake military personnel who attacked the agency.

This was just as he disclosed that no fewer than 100 staff of the traffic agency had been attacked and many of them sustained various degree of injuries.

It would be recalled that the agency’s Managing Director, Baffa Babba raised concerns sometime last month that it uncovered plans by unknown gunmen to attack its men on duty, a situation that forced the evacuation of men from their various duty posts.

Disclosing this on Thursday, while speaking with newsmen in his office, revealed that not less than 100 of its men are recovering from various injuries sustained from a series of attacks by gunmen.

Baffa noted that out of the over 100 staff who sustained injuries, 40 are quite critical.

He, however, added that the fake soldiers who were arrested in collaboration with the Police have been taken to the state CID for further questioning.

Commenting on a plan of the agency to demolish all illegal structures mounted across the state capital, he said very soon the arrest and evacuation of illegal streets hawkers will commence.

According to him, the areas identified for evacuation includes Sabon Gari by Igbo Road and France Road, saying the aim was to allow for a free flow of traffic.

His words, “We have given enough ultimatum to the roadside traders to vacate for almost 6 months now but they are still operating, that is why we are going to enforce our works”.

