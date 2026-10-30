Kano rewards Qur’anic competition winners with N27m, Umrah slots

Kano State government has announced N27 million in cash prizes and awarded Umrah (Lesser Hajj) slots to outstanding participants at the 41st National Qur’anic Competition, Kano State chapter.

The state deputy governor, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, announced the rewards on behalf of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the closing ceremony, held at the School for Arabic Studies (SAS), Kano.

Garo said the competition reflected the government’s commitment to promoting Qur’anic education, Islamic values and the proper upbringing of young people. He described it as a platform for fostering unity, strengthening moral values and promoting peaceful coexistence.

He stressed that Qur’anic education should go beyond recitation and memorisation to the practical application of its teachings, including honesty, respect for parents and responsible conduct.

He urged parents and teachers to support young people and encouraged participants who did not win to prepare for future competitions.

The deputy governor announced that N27 million had been earmarked for winners across various categories, while the overall outstanding male and female participants would receive Umrah slots in addition to their cash prizes.

He commended the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Azman Group chairman, Mallam Nura Hussaini, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Sarina and other benefactors for providing additional rewards.

READ ALSO: 2027 Hajj: NAHCON reacts to alleged diversion of 5,000 slots

Garo called on residents to give equal attention to Islamic and Western education, describing both as important to peace, unity and sustainable development in the state.

Earlier, Emir Sanusi II, represented by the Dokajin Kano, Alhaji Mustapha Abubakar, congratulated the winners and other participants, urging them to sustain their Qur’anic studies while broadening their knowledge through other religious texts and Western education.

He also announced N13.7 million in cash prizes for distribution among winners across the competition categories.

Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Auwal, commended the teachers and the Musabaqa Board of Trustees for their dedication to Qur’anic education.

He assured participants of the continued support of Governor Yusuf’s administration and expressed optimism that they would achieve greater success in future national and international competitions.