Osun State has recorded another case of COVID-19 as an individual who sneaked into Iwo community from Kano State, has tested positive, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu has disclosed.

In a statement forwarded to journalists, in Osogbo on Saturday, the commissioner said that with this development, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state has increased to three.

The statement noted that the new case sneaked in from Kano State to Iwo area of the state before his neighbours alerted the Osun COVID-19 team.

According to the statement: “the COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive on Friday out of the 14 samples we sent for testing at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede during the week. The case sneaked into the state from Kano State and the neighbours immediately alerted our COVID-19 team.

“Presently, we have 3 active cases in the State. The good news is that the new case on arrival self-isolated although wasn’t showing any symptom of the Virus,” he added.

Isamotu further hinted explained that a total of 434 tests have been conducted at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre in Ede and that testing was still ongoing.

He assured that the state government would not rest on its oars in preventing community transmission of the virus, just as he implored residents of the state to always be on the alert and immediately report any suspected case of Coronavirus.

He also urged them not accommodate anyone from outside the state at this time, saying that it is dangerous to do so at the moment.

“I am appealing to all the residents of the State to always be on the alert, take charge and report any suspected case by calling our COVID-19 hotlines. Let us desist from accommodating people in our homes no matter who they are and stop inviting your family and friends to return to the State at this time as this might be dangerous,” Isamotu remarked.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE