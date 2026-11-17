Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced the release of an additional N5 billion for the settlement of outstanding gratuities and death benefits owed to retired civil servants and families of deceased workers in the state.

The governor disclosed this during an event organised to address pension liabilities, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to clearing the backlog of unpaid retirement benefits inherited from previous administrations.

Yusuf said the latest intervention had brought the total amount committed by his administration towards settling outstanding pension liabilities to N37 billion.

He described the initiative as part of his government’s efforts to restore the dignity and improve the welfare of retired public servants who had served the state for several decades.

According to him, his administration inherited a huge backlog of unpaid gratuities, retirement benefits and death entitlements, which had remained unsettled for several years.

The governor described the failure to pay retirees their legitimate entitlements after years of dedicated service as an injustice, stressing that his administration had introduced a transparent and accountable framework to address the challenge.

He explained that the payments had helped ease economic hardship, restore dignity and provide long-awaited financial relief to thousands of households across the state.

While acknowledging that many retirees and families of deceased civil servants were still awaiting their entitlements, Yusuf pledged that the government would clear all outstanding pension liabilities by April 2027, God willing.

To fast-track the settlement process, the governor announced the introduction of a dedicated monthly payment arrangement, replacing the previous quarterly and intermittent disbursement system.

He assured pensioners that the government would sustain regular monthly releases until all eligible retirees and bereaved families received their outstanding benefits.

On reforms in pension administration, Yusuf disclosed that the state government had fully automated its monthly pension payroll system and completed biometric data capturing of pensioners to strengthen transparency and accountability.

He added that periodic verification mechanisms had also been introduced to improve the efficiency of pension administration.

The governor said the new digital system would enable pensioners residing within Nigeria and abroad to verify their status remotely without the inconvenience and financial burden of travelling to Kano.

He urged pensioners to download the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees Pensioner Verification Application from the Google Play Store to complete their verification conveniently.

Yusuf commended the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees, the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Ministry of Finance and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, under its President, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, for their contributions to the reforms.

He also directed relevant government officials to ensure transparency, diligence and integrity in implementing the new monthly payment arrangement.

The governor expressed appreciation to retired civil servants for their patience, sacrifices and contributions to the development of Kano State, particularly in education, healthcare, public administration and community development.

He equally assured families of deceased public servants that the government remained committed to ensuring that all outstanding entitlements of their departed relatives were fully settled.

Yusuf also acknowledged awards presented to him by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria in recognition of his administration’s commitment to settling outstanding pension entitlements.

He further appreciated the Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria for recognising him as its Friendly Governor of the Year 2026.

The governor also commended the Emir of Kano, Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his support and commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and the people of the state.