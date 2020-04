Kano records two new cases of coronavirus

The Kano State government on Monday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in the state.

This brings to three, the total number of cases in the state.

The state Ministry of Health announced the discovery of the new cases in its twitter handle on Monday night.

The first case was announced by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday when a retired diplomat tested positive for COVID-19.

Details later…..