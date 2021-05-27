Kano police to arrest blacksmiths who make daggers for hoodlums

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Dikko on Wednesday announced that it will arrest blacksmiths who make daggers for hoodlums. This is as the command assured expatriates residing in the ancient city of Kano of their safety.

It will be recalled that some expatriates especially Chinese were recently kidnapped in Niger State. This development has spread fear in the mind of expatriates in the region.

However, the CP while commenting on the influx of illegal miners and Fulani herdsmen from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa among others, said, migrants and herders without clearance will be outrightly turned back as it is unaccepted.

He made the assertion on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting of heads of security agencies and expatriates at the Bompai police headquarters.

He, however, disclosed that the meeting was to take proactive measures to synergize and strategize to forestall any breach of security in the state.

CP Dikko noted that “The expatriates, especially the Chinese in Kano, are a little bit apprehensive of the general security situation in the country. So we are making efforts to ensure that all the expatriates in Kano are safe.

“We, the security agencies, met and made arrangements on how the security will be intact.

“We had a meeting with head of the Chinese people and we assured them that their security will be intact.

“We will continue to synergize, share intelligence to ensure that the expatriates that are here in Kano live in peace and going about with their businesses without hitches,” he said.

“We have a large number of expatriates in the state because of the economic position of Kano in this country. We have a large number of them especially the Chinese who are here for business, as well as construction companies. We are also expecting more to come because of the security availability in the state.”

The Commissioner of Police, however, advised the expatriates in the state to remain security conscious, stop unnecessary movement and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.

Commenting on the ongoing attacks by hoodlums on police formations in Southern part of the country, the CP said, “In Kano, we have made serious arrangements with other sister agencies to make sure that we fortify and defend our police station, people of Kano and our officers. We are very much ready.”

While speaking on the influx of illegal miners and fulani herdsmen from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa among others, the Commissioner of Police said migrants and herders without clearance will be outrightly turned back as it is unaccepted.

“This morning (Wednesday morning), I had meetings with the leaders of Fulani in Kaduna, Jigawa and Katsina states. We agreed that any of the herders or miners who are coming into Kano must come with a letter from our police formations of that state.

“If we see you and you don’t have such identification, we send you back to where you are coming from. We are on alert and anybody coming into Kano unauthorized must be turned back. They may be bandits, criminals or other bad people. So we will not accept this in Kano.”

On the rising cases of phone snatching by hoodlums, the CP threatened to start arresting local blacksmiths who produce knives and daggers, as well as those found selling the weapons in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dikko also hinted that plans were underway by the command to expand its “anti-daba squad.”

“We have only one office for them, but we have decided to open three more offices. We had about 50 officers and men, but right now, we are increasing the number. We are also involving the mobile policemen to enable us to add more manpower to the anti-daba squad,” CP Dikko noted.

The meeting was attended by the state Director of the Department of State Service (DSS); the Commander, 3 Mechanized Brigade, Nigeria Army (Bukavo Barracks).

