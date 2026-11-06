Kano: Police recover car stolen during church service

The Kano State Police Command has recovered a golden-coloured Hyundai vehicle stolen from the premises of St Thomas Catholic Church, Airport Road, Kano, while its owner was attending Sunday service.

The vehicle, with registration number Lagos AA 444 BL, belongs to Mr Uchenna Emmanuel of Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the incident occurred on October 25, 2026.

According to him, Emmanuel had parked his vehicle within the church premises before attending the service but discovered upon his return that it had been stolen by unknown persons.

Kiyawa said that following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, directed operatives of the Command’s Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to launch an intelligence-led operation to track down the stolen vehicle.

He explained that the vehicle was sighted on October 26, 2026, parked within the premises of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

The operatives reportedly laid an ambush to arrest whoever had parked the vehicle, but nobody came forward to claim it.

The police spokesperson said the vehicle was eventually recovered on October 28 and taken to the SIS office for investigation.

He added that the recovered vehicle had since been handed over to its owner, who commended the police for their prompt response, professionalism and commitment to duty.

Emmanuel also urged vehicle owners to adopt adequate security measures when parking in public places, including places of worship, markets and hospitals.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, appreciated residents of the state for their continued support and cooperation with the police.

He advised motorists to install security devices such as vehicle trackers, pedal locks and steering locks, while ensuring that their vehicles were properly locked and secured.

The Command said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects, adding that investigations into the incident were continuing.