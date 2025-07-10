Kano: Police nab 93 suspects over armed robbery, kidnapping, others

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 98 suspects connected to 21 major cases of armed robbery, thuggery (Daba), kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

Announcing the development on Thursday, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, addressed journalists and expressed gratitude for the media’s continued support in ensuring public safety in Kano.

“I am pleased to welcome you to this press briefing, and I thank you for your continuous support and partnership in our collective efforts to ensure safety and security in Kano State,” he said.

According to him, the newly launched Operation Kukan Kura has been integrated into the Command’s broader operational strategies, which have significantly contributed to reducing crime across the state. These strategies, he explained, include intelligence-led raids, visibility patrols, improved collaboration with other security agencies, strategic communication, and robust community policing engagements involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, NGOs, CSOs, and the media.

He stated that the purpose of the media briefing was to provide an update on recent security progress, the crime-fighting strategies in place, and the successes recorded in the Command’s ongoing efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety.

Bakori revealed that a wide range of exhibits had been recovered from the suspects, including dangerous weapons, suspected stolen vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, illicit drugs, and counterfeit currencies. He said the suspects included individuals involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug trafficking, vehicle theft, fraud, and thuggery.

He also mentioned that among the recovered items were counterfeit US dollars, vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, and chemical substances.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation. I assure you that the Kano State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property in the state,” he said.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via the emergency contact number: 08032419745.

