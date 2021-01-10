Kano Police arrests two suspected armed robbers who shot 50-year-old man to death

Two suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot 50-year-old Isa Hassan Abubakar to death have been arrested by policemen attached to the Kano State Command.

Disclosing this on Sunday to newsmen, spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, on Sunday, said the quick response of the police foiled attempts by the armed robbers to escape with the vehicle of the deceased.

According to him, “the crack team of policemen dispatched by the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu A. Sani arrested the suspects and recovered a motor vehicle, after a robbery incident at Zoo Road which claimed the life of 50-year-old Isa Hassan Abubakar, on Saturday night. ”

He, however, added that “it was a pure case of armed robbery. They shot at their victim and tried running away with the vehicle.”

It was, however, gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 pm, Saturday, within the Shoprite Mall area.

According to an eyewitness account, the gunmen went straight to their victim, removed him from the car, shot him at a close range, and drove away in the car, but later abandoned the car due to heavy security presence.

His words: “Our men arrived in good time. Police cordoned off the area. The vehicle was recovered and two suspects were arrested in connection to the armed robbery incident.”

DSP Haruna said, “the police rushed the victim to the hospital where he was quickly attended to, but was later confirmed dead as a result of severe bullet wounds.”

The police spokesman said the investigation is still ongoing as police are making frantic efforts to track down more of the armed robbers and recover the arms and ammunition they used.

