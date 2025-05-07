Kano: Police arrest woman for allegedly killing husband nine days after wedding

Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 18-year-old Saudat Jibril for allegedly killing her husband, 30-year-old Salisu Idris, just nine days after their wedding.

According to reports, Saudat lured Salisu into a fatal trap by asking him to close his eyes for a “surprise” before slitting his throat with a sharp knife.

The incident occurred late Monday night, May 5, 2025, around 12:35 am, at the couple’s residence in Farawa Quarters.

After the murder, Saudat locked herself in a bedroom and was later discovered by the police during a search. She was found on the phone and was immediately arrested.

Before succumbing to his injuries at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Salisu identified his wife as the attacker, stating she had stabbed him in the neck with a knife after asking him to close his eyes for a surprise.

The police have confirmed that Saudat is in their custody and will be charged with culpable homicide.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has assured the public that the command will conduct thorough investigations to ensure justice is served.

Salisu has since been buried according to Islamic rites.