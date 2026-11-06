Kano: Police arrest suspected thug over alleged thuggery, phone robberies

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious thug, Umar Usman, popularly known as ‘Ta’ambo’, for allegedly coordinating thuggery activities and mobile phone robberies in Rimin Kebe and neighbouring communities.

The 25-year-old suspect, a resident of Rimin Kebe Quarter, was arrested on November 5, 2026, at about 8:40 p.m. by surveillance operatives attached to the Zango Police Division.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano.

According to the statement, the arrest followed credible intelligence and weeks of discreet surveillance after the suspect was linked to several complaints and intelligence reports involving violent crimes in the area.

The police described the suspect as a notorious ‘Dandaba’ who had allegedly been terrorising residents of Rimin Kebe, Ramin Research Area and areas around Galula Hospital through coordinated attacks, intimidation and mobile phone snatching.

The statement added that his alleged criminal activities also included inflicting injuries on security personnel within his locality and dispossessing residents of their mobile phones and other valuables.

It said residents and community leaders in the affected areas had welcomed the arrest, describing it as a major breakthrough that could bring an end to persistent thuggery in their communities.

The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing investigation, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other members of his gang and recover stolen items and weapons allegedly used in the crimes.

The police said the suspect would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended officers of the Zango Division for their professionalism, vigilance and timely action.

He also appreciated members of the public for providing credible information and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling thuggery, phone snatching, attacks on security personnel and other violent crimes across Kano State.