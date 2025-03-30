Kano: Police arrest suspect over attack on Emir Sanusi’s entourage after Eid prayers

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Usman Sagiru, 20, of Sharifai Quarters, in connection with the alleged killing and attack on vigilante members that occurred in the entourage of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II after Eid prayers on Sunday, 30 March 2025, at approximately 12:40 pm.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, made this known in a statement signed and made available to the press on Sunday in Kano.

The statement reads: “While dispersing from the Eid praying ground, Usman Sagiru and others, now at large, allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilante member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters, who later died from his injuries.

“Another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman from Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, while they were providing a shield for Emir Sanusi.

“The Command has commenced an investigation into the incident and has extended an invitation to Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku, for interrogation.

“The Kano State Police Command reiterates its ban on all forms of Durbar and warns that anyone found engaging in such activities will be dealt with decisively. Additionally, all forms of thuggery (Daba) activities will not be tolerated. Anyone engaging in any act or conduct likely to cause a breach of peace or breakdown of law and order will be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

“We appeal to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all.”

