Kano Police arrest man with tramadol worth N25 million  

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Abba Musa, a resident of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, for allegedly in possession of Tramadol tablets, valued at N25 million, packed inside the Motor Vehicle boot.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, made available on Monday in Kano.

According to the statement, “on the 31/07/2022 at about 2230hrs, a team of Policemen led by CSP Mohammed Yakubu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Badawa Division Kano while on intelligence-led stop and search along Ahmadu Bello Way Kano intercepted one Abba Musa, ‘m’, 30 years old, of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, driven an unregistered white coloured Honda Accord 2016 Model Motor Vehicle containing Five Hundred Packets of suspected Tramadol Tablets, valued Twenty Five Million Naira (N25,000,000:00) packed inside the Motor Vehicle boot.”

SP Kiyawa added that “on investigation, the suspect confessed that the Motor Vehicle belonged to his friend, Sulaiman Danwawu, ‘m’, 29 years old, of Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, and that Sulaiman directed him to hand over the Motor Vehicle to someone at Yan Kaba Quarters Kano.

“Sulaiman was subsequently arrested. Sulaiman confessed that the Motor Vehicle belonged to him and that he transported the Tramadol Tablets from Onitsha, Anambra State with the intent to sell them in Kano.”

The statement further disclosed that “the Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police directed that the case be immediately transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Section for discreet investigation.”

He then strongly warns that criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State and advised the criminals to either repent or leave the State completely.

He urged residents to continue to pray for the State, the Nation and report incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands. Rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State to ensure the protection of life and property.

The PPRO, therefore, urged members of the public that in case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted via; 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, 09029292926, or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on the Play Store.