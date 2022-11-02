Kano Police arrest kidnapper, 3 others who demanded N20m ransom after killing 5-yr-old boy

KANO Police command has arrested a 29-year-old suspect named Ado Ibrahim, with three others following the alleged kidnapping and killing of a five-year-old boy and thereafter demanded a ransom of N20 million.

This is just as Ibrahim’s dastardly act was said to have angered youths in the area where the incident occurred, leading to their burning down the houses of the arrested suspects.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement, on Wednesday, the arrest followed a report by the boy’s father on Friday, October 28, at about 5pm when he said that his son, Hamza, was kidnapped and a ransom of N20 million was demanded by the abductors.

He then disclosed that: “The ransom was said to have been negotiated to N5 million, but the state Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, raised a team of Operation Restore Peace, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Doguwa Division, CSP Bala Shu’aibu, to arrest the perpetrators of such act.

“Sustainable efforts coupled with intelligence-led follow-up led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Ado Ibrahim, ‘m’, 29 years old, of Yantama Village, Doguwa LGA, Kano State and three others. The principal suspect was arrested at his hideout,” the PPRO said.

The Police image maker hinted that “During interrogation, Ibrahim confessed to how he singlehandedly kidnapped the victim on October 27 at about 7pm by deceiving and luring him to a nearby bush where he strangled him to death.”

SP Kiyawa stated further that the body was later discovered by a team of police detectives and taken to Doguwa General Hospital for medical examination where the doctor confirmed him dead.





SP Kiyawa however stated that the suspects were at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.