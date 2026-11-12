Kano: Police arrest four over poultry farm attack

The Kano State Police Command has arrested four suspects over an armed robbery attack on a poultry farm in Kano, during which about 84 chickens were allegedly slaughtered and 13 crates of eggs stolen.

The police also recovered 35 bags of chicken feed, weapons and other items suspected to have been stolen during the operation.

The Command disclosed this in a press release issued on Thursday, November 12, 2026, by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

According to the statement, operatives of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) intercepted a blue Sharon Galaxy vehicle with registration number KADUNA MKA 692 ZB along Kofar Dawanau in Kano on November 6 at about 8:10 a.m.

During interrogation, the occupants allegedly confessed to conspiring with other suspects, who are still at large, to attack a poultry farm along Yankaba Road, via Tokarawa, on November 3.

The suspects reportedly armed themselves with dangerous weapons, slaughtered about 84 chickens and carted away 13 crates of eggs, among other valuables.

The police said discreet investigations and follow-up operations led to the arrest of two additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to four.

The suspects were identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, 33, of Mariri Quarters; Aminu Abdullahi, 32, of Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters; Lawan Dan Alhaji, 45, of Kurna Quarters, all in Kano State; and Bashir Lawan, 45, of Katsina State.

Items recovered from the suspects include a blue Sharon Galaxy vehicle, 35 bags of chicken feed, a blood-stained sharp knife, three blood-stained daggers and two fliers.

The Command said the recovered items had been handed over to their rightful owner, who commended the police for their prompt response, professionalism and commitment to protecting lives and property.

It added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and recover other stolen items.

The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the Special Intervention Squad for its vigilance, courage and intelligence-led operations.

Bakori said the operation was in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, on sustained intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention and community-oriented policing.

He warned criminal elements to desist from unlawful activities, assuring residents that the Command would sustain its efforts to rid the state of criminal activities and maintain peace and security.

The Commissioner also urged members of the public to support the police by providing timely and credible information about suspicious persons and activities.

The police said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.