Kano: Police arrest 51 suspects, recover weapons, illicit drugs

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 51 suspects, including a 15-year-old, and recovered dangerous weapons and illicit drugs.

The command said the arrests, which were effected during a three-day clearance operation across several criminal hideouts in the state, also led to the confiscation of dangerous items, which include cutlasses, knives, swords, wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, bottles of ‘suck and die’, and tubes of red solution, among others.

However, the command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, DSP Hussaini Abdullahi, said the weapons recovered were: “25 cutlasses; 20 knives; 12 long swords (Fafalolo); a pair of scissors; a spike popularly called Dan-Bida; and three sticks.”

He also added that the operation, which ran from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15, targeted locations in Kano Municipal, Dala, Gwale, and Tarauni Local Government Areas.

The police raided specific areas such as Kofar Mata, Zage, Kurna, Rijiyar Lemo, Dorayi, Hotoro, and Sheka Quarters in a bid to tackle thuggery and related criminal activities that have been threatening public peace.

Abdullahi, however, identified the drugs recovered as “990 pieces of Exol tablets; 63 tubes of Red Solution; 288 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp; 150 bottles of ‘suck and die’; 13 bottles of codeine syrup; 14 sachets of diazepam tablets; and 100 sachets of pregabalin tablets.”

Speaking further, he said the suspects arrested include Ayuba Zakariyya, 24, of Sheka Bayan Makaranta; Aliyu Usaini, 23, of Sheka Sabuwar Abuja; Aminu Ibrahim, 20, of Hausawa; Mustapha Muhammad, 20, of Tukuntawa; Abdulsalam Abubakar, 19, of Hausawa; Abdulkarim Adamu, 24, of Bachirawa; Sagiru Sunusi, 25, of Bachirawa; Abubakar Bello, 25, of Bachirawa; Ismail Bello, 24, of Bachirawa; and Imrana Inusa, 15, of Gobirawa.

Others include Abubakar Muhammad, 19, of Tudun Fulani; Yusuf Rabiu, 23, of Tudun Rubudi; Rayyanu Bilyaminu, 23, of Dorawar Dillalai; Idris Garba (aka Halifa Kwado), 20, of Zango; Nura Umar (aka Semigo), 20, of Zango; Usama Maharazu (aka Ladan), 20, of Yakasai; Sani Ibrahim (aka Kwage), 22, of Soron-Dinki; Aliyu Yasir (aka Maibobo), 20, of Kofar-Kwaru; Muhammad Abdulhamid (aka Alhazai), 20, of Kankarofi; and Abubakar Jibrin (aka Maitakalmi), 20, of Dirimin-Iya.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE