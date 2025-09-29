Kano: Police arrest 105 suspects, recover illicit drugs worth over N82m

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 105 suspects in 30 major cases, including armed robbery, illicit drug dealings, theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and thuggery.

This comes as the command recently recovered Tramadol and Pregabalin tablets worth N82,725,000.00 in Rimin Auzinawa Quarters, Kano, which will be handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution.

Making this known, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed the development during a press briefing at the Bompai Police Headquarters, Kano, on Monday.

The command stated that the exhibits recovered include firearms, motor vehicles, motorcycles, other dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and stolen property.

He attributed the successes to the command’s community-centred proactive crime prevention strategies and the Operation Kukan Kura initiative, which has been instrumental in curbing all forms of criminal activities and fostering a safer environment for all.

The CP further disclosed that among the dangerous weapons recovered from the suspects were three AK-47 rifles, three English pistols, three revolver pistols, one locally made AK-47 rifle, one dane gun, two locally made pistols, seven live rounds of ammunition, and five empty shells of live ammunition.

He also revealed that the police recovered illicit drugs, including 603 packets of Tramadol tablets (60,300 pieces, valued at N60,300,000.00) and six cartons of Pregabalin capsules (44,850 pieces, valued at N22,425,000.00).

“This operation has yielded remarkable results in disrupting criminal networks and preventing potential threats,” he said.

Bakori added: “By engaging with the community, leveraging intelligence and the use of technology, the command has been able to stay ahead of criminal elements and respond effectively to emerging security challenges.”

He noted that, with a massive reduction in crimes, the command had achieved significant breakthroughs within one month, including the arrest of suspects for various felonious offences and the recovery of dangerous weapons and large quantities of illicit drugs.

“I wish to express my gratitude to the good people of Kano State for their support and cooperation, which have been instrumental in our successes. I look forward to continued collaboration in our quest to build a safer and more secure Kano State for all.

“I assure you that the Kano State Police Command remains committed to its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property, maintaining law and order, and preventing crimes. I urge everyone to keep supporting the police by providing credible information.

“To members of the press, I appreciate your presence and the role you play in disseminating information to the public. Together, we can ensure that our citizens are informed about the steps being taken to secure Kano State,” he said.

