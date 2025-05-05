Kano pilgrims to spend 35 to 40 days in Saudi Arabia for 2025 Hajj

The Director-General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabiu Danbappa, has informed intending pilgrims from the state that they should prepare to spend between 35 and 40 days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

This comes as the Board announced that it has concluded arrangements for the first batch of Kano pilgrims to depart for Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, with airlifts expected to follow a strict schedule based on departure order.

He made the statement during the closing session of the Hajj orientation exercise (bita) held for Kano State intending pilgrims.

However, Alhaji Danbappa urged the pilgrims to avoid unnecessary complaints and instead focus on their spiritual obligations, warning that any attempt to create unrest or disrupt the return process would not be tolerated.

He also criticised the conduct of some pilgrims who, after completing the core rites of Hajj, begin pressuring the Board to arrange their return to Nigeria earlier than scheduled.

He emphasised that the extended duration is part of the organised Hajj itinerary and logistical arrangements set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Alhaji Danbappa stated that pilgrims must exhibit patience and discipline throughout the holy journey.

“We are urging our pilgrims to mentally and spiritually prepare for a stay of up to 40 days in Makkah. It is not unusual, and it is part of the spiritual obligation,” he said.

“There are individuals who begin to disturb the peace of the Board, coming up with excuses just to shorten their stay,” he noted.

“But they must understand that return flights operate on a ‘first to go, first to return’ basis. No one will be allowed to jump the queue,” Alhaji Danbappa said.

The Director-General also commended the Kano State Government for its continued support in ensuring a smooth Hajj operation and called on pilgrims to serve as good ambassadors of the state and the country while in the holy land.

